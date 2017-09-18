Watch: Taekwondo athletes gather in North Korea for world championships

More than 200 taekwondo athletes from around the world gathered in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for the opening of the International Taekwondo Federation's (ITF) 20th world championship.

Accompanied by a military band and greeted by thousands of cheering DPRK citizens, the athletes and coaches hailing from about 70 countries and regions marched through the streets towards Pyongyang's Taekwondo Hall for the opening ceremony.

DRPK Premier Pak Pong Ju and Choe Ryong Hae, a member of Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, along with officials from foreign embassies in Pyongyang and representatives from various international organizations were in attendance.

The ceremony featured taekwondo demonstrations, live dance routines and other colorful performances.