Watch: Sydney school bus carrying 20 children pulls in front of truck, forcing it to jack-knife

Frightening footage of a near-miss between a bus carrying 20 school children and a truck on Sydney's M5 has been released by police, who say it's lucky no one was killed.
The CCTV footage shows a bus allegedly pulling out in front of a semi-trailer on the busy motorway at Hammondville during the Thursday morning school run.
The truck driver brakes heavily causing his vehicle to jack-knife in order to avoid a collision.
"The truck driver did extremely well," NSW Police Chief Inspector Greg Tetley told radio station 2GB today.
"It could have been potentially fatal."
Passing motorists flagged down the 59-year-old male bus driver following the incident, while the truck driver is also helping police in their investigation.
Police want witnesses to the incident to contact them.
