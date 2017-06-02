Watch: Sydney school bus carrying 20 children pulls in front of truck, forcing it to jack-knife

Frightening footage of a near-miss between a bus carrying 20 school children and a truck on Sydney's M5 has been released by police, who say it's lucky no one was killed.

The CCTV footage shows a bus allegedly pulling out in front of a semi-trailer on the busy motorway at Hammondville during the Thursday morning school run.

The truck driver brakes heavily causing his vehicle to jack-knife in order to avoid a collision.

"The truck driver did extremely well," NSW Police Chief Inspector Greg Tetley told radio station 2GB today.

"It could have been potentially fatal."

Passing motorists flagged down the 59-year-old male bus driver following the incident, while the truck driver is also helping police in their investigation.