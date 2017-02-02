 

Watch: Sydney police chase down, handcuff teen accused of stabbing students and teacher

Two teenagers and an adult have been stabbed at a Sydney high school this morning.

The police located the 16-year-old in a car park near Bonnyrigg High School, as well as two knives.
Source: 9 News

The two teenagers, a boy and a girl, and the adult were reportedly stabbed with a metal ruler before 11am at Bonnyrigg High School.

There are reports the adult stabbed is a teacher at the school.

The three people stabbed were treated by ambulance staff at the scene and have since been taken to hospital, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The teacher suffered a stab wound to her upper back, and the teenage boy and girl were treated for stab wounds on their shoulders. 

A male teenager wearing a school uniform was seen being led away by police to a police car.


