Watch: Swish! New York cop shows kids how it's done with amazing basketball shot

An NYPD community officer has a new bunch of fans after sinking an amazing basketball shot in front of a group of local kids over the weekend.

The footage, which is going viral, shows Officer Garthlette James being challenged to make a nearly impossible shot from outside a neighbourhood basketball court in the Bronx, New York.

"We're going to make it! Trust," the officer says to the kids, before one of them shouts out that the officer owes him a dollar if he misses.

After a few bounces of the ball, the 29-year-old officer launches the shot from the sidewalk and over a fence, the ball going through the hoop touching nothing but net.

The kids break out in wild cheers as Officer Garthlette wheels away with a massive smile.