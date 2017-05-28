 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Swish! New York cop shows kids how it's done with amazing basketball shot

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An NYPD community officer has a new bunch of fans after sinking an amazing basketball shot in front of a group of local kids over the weekend.

This NYPD officer may soon find himself playing in the NBA with skills like this.
Source: Twitter: Good Morning America

The footage, which is going viral, shows Officer Garthlette James being challenged to make a nearly impossible shot from outside a neighbourhood basketball court in the Bronx, New York.

"We're going to make it! Trust," the officer says to the kids, before one of them shouts out that the officer owes him a dollar if he misses.

After a few bounces of the ball, the 29-year-old officer launches the shot from the sidewalk and over a fence, the ball going through the hoop touching nothing but net.

The kids break out in wild cheers as Officer Garthlette wheels away with a massive smile.

ABC 7 reports the officer said he likes to have fun out in the community like this, and wants to make a difference and inspire people.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
A teacher and an assistant in the US were arrested after they were caught fighting each other.

Watch: Staff members arrested after shocking classroom fight in front of horrified students

00:15
2
This is a prime example of why you shouldn't look at your phone while driving

Watch: Eyes on the road! Distracted Chinese scooter rider drives straight into parked truck while checking phone


00:30
3
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:30
4
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Dean Barker confirms Japan will be ready to race Team NZ, despite horror collision with reckless Ben Ainslie


00:29
5
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:29
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

00:29
Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Watch: Have South Africa been caught cheating again? Ball tampering allegations rock second ODI against England

Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Pop-phenomenon Sia to play Auckland show

Sia will be bringing her Nostalgia for the Present tour to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in December.

00:31
Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Southern rock's founding father Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies

Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of Dunedin dairy

Two male youths are due to appear in court after the aggravated robbery of a South Dunedin dairy last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ