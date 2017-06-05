Watch: The sweet moment policeman dances with children at Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit

In a concert filled with emotional moments onstage at Ariana Grande's #OneLoveManchester benefit concert, it was something which happened offstage that is fast getting the most attention.

A touching moment capturing a UK policeman dancing with children during Justin Bieber's performance, has been shared thousands of times.

The clip, filmed by the BBC, shows an officer in full uniform dancing hand in hand with a group of children in a circle, fully embracing the message of unity which the concert hoped to highlight in the wake of the recent Manchester terror attack.

Users on Twitter were quick to voice their praise of the clip with one user saying "the policeman dancing with the kids is the absolute class we need. Manchester is such an incredible place".

The #OneLoveManchester concert featured music stars Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and The Black Eyed Peas among others in a bid to raise money for the families of those affected by the Manchester attack.