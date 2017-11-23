Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip

A couple of Aussie mates endured a harrowing ordeal when their ute got bogged down during a fishing trip in Western Australia, forcing them to sleep on top of their vehicle for four nights as crocodiles circled below.

Beau Bryce-Maurice, 37 and Charlie Williams, 19, left for their trip on Friday heading to the Dampier Peninsula 100km north of Broome, but upon arriving in the remote area their ute became bogged down in mud.

The two mates decided to stay put and camp out on top of the vehicle while they waited for help.

"Sunk the car in the hidden creek, no one can find us, we were surrounded by crocodiles last night.

"They tried to attack my dog, but we're gonna stay positive and hopefully someone will come and get us," Mr Bryce-Maurice said in a video diary entry during the ordeal.

Perth Now reported that Mr Williams' father Edward raised the alarm with police on Tuesday morning when the men had not returned from the trip.

They were rescued that same afternoon, where police discovered them with only a few litres of water remaining between the men.