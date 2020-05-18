Watch: Supporters of Brazil's president take to the streets to protest lockdown

As death tolls rise in Brazil due to the pandemic, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro today took to the streets of Sao Paulo in a motorcade to protest against state measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Honking and calling on Sao Paulo Govenor João Doria to step down, they passed through the main points of the city, with Brazilian flags on their cars and motorbikes.

President Bolsonaro said he wanted people to return to work, while the majority of governors and mayors keep restrictions and social distance measures in place to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Brazil has more than 16,000 Covid-19 deaths, making it the hardest-hit Latin American country, according to a survey by Johns Hopkins University.

The country registered more than 240,000 confirmed cases, with the actual figure believed to be much higher because of limited testing.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.