Watch: Super Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

At times it seemed as though almost everywhere Meghan Markle went on her wedding day, a little band of helpers followed.

At the very least they were mostly nearby.
Source: Associated Press

At the very least they were mostly nearby.

Whether it was was helping with her dress, showering flowers, leading her into St George's Chapel, or being just on hand afterwards, George, Charlotte and the rest of the tiny royal gang were never far away.

Markle arrived to much fanfare just after 11pm NZT, and walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles, and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids. The children included 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

In Charlotte's case, there was not much shyness either, in her willingness to enjoy a little attention coming her way with a wave and smile to those on hand outside the church after it was all over.

But the small part they played left an indelible impression on those watching, contributing to an utterly memorable occasion.

