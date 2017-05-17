Watch: 'The Sun' journalist captures moment ISIS sniper's bullet hits cameraman's GoPro - instead of chest

Dramatic video has emerged of the moment an ISIS sniper's bullet hit an Iraqi cameraman's GoPro, narrowly missing his chest.

A journalist from Britain's The Sun, Owen Holdaway, captured the moment he and his Iraqi colleague Ammar Alwaely came under fire in Mosul.

It happened as Owen was travelling through the west of the city with his coworker and friend Alwaely, The Sun reports.

Luckily, the bullet hit a GoPro camera which Alwaely was wearing round his neck, almost certainly saving his life, the newspaper’s online report said.

"At first I did not know what happened. I fell to the floor and could not turn around to see if Ammar was ok," Owen said.

"Crawling along to behind the vehicle, I eventually looked up and saw it had hit my old GoPro that I had given him just a few days earlier.

"The explosion had smashed the camera, spraying plastic into his face and cutting his lip."

Owen said he knew immediately if the bullet had not hit the camera or been a few centimetres to the right, it would have hit his colleague’s heart and been fatal.

Alwaely received some basic medical treatment and the pair then met the commander of the area who told them "you were very lucky."