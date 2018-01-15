Watch: Suffering pooches rescued from scorching car by Aussie police who then take owner to task

Negligent dog owners have been taken to task by Queensland Police who released footage of them rescuing two suffering dogs locked in a car during the state's heatwave.

The 2016 footage was posted to Queensland's Police's Facebook page yesterday with the hashtag "This made us barking mad" alongside the post: "It's [hot] across Qld today & our furry friends really feel the heat."

The reminder was part of an ongoing police effort to educate dog owners of the risk and cruelty of leaving their pooches in cars in hot temperatures.

The clip shows two officers voicing their concern for the two dogs, as they remove them from the locked car.

"Hi puppy, you're not doing very good today are you? It's very hot," the officer said

"Yeah, we'll get them out of there."

Later on with the dogs free of the scorching car and having a drink on the sidewalk, the officers confront the owner.

"The reason we're here is because your dogs were locked in the car and they were hot and distressed," the officer says.