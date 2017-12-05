 

Watch: Success! Second time the charm for US stadium demolition

Associated Press

The second time was the charm for a partial implosion of the Pontiac Silverdome - the former home of the Detroit Lions.

The collapse of the Silverdome followed yesterday’s failed attempt to implode the stadium.
Demolition company Adamo brought down the upper section of the Silverdome on Monday, one day after some explosive charges failed to detonate.

Company officials said wiring issues were the culprit of Sunday's failed attempt, which disappointed thousands of onlookers who'd braved cold temperatures in hopes of seeing a dramatic collapse.

The Lions played at the suburban Detroit facility from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.

Charges were placed to bring down the upper level of the Silverdome in Detroit – it’s not clear what exactly went wrong.
During its lifetime, the indoor, 80,000-plus seat stadium also hosted Super Bowl XVI, Wrestlemania III, a visit by Pope John Paul II and various motorsport events.

