Watch: Stupid UK burglar caught on camera breaking into home of a CCTV engineer

A man caught on camera climbing a ladder to break into a house in the UK could just be the country's dumbest thief.

He apparently didn't realise the home was that of a CCTV engineer.

With convictions for 15 burglaries already, Darren Gaylor's luck really ran out in Plymouth this time.
Daily Mail

Video of 42-year-old Darren Gaylor's break-in, taken from the roof area, shows him walk very slowly in the backyard, casing the joint and looking around to make sure no one can see him.

He then walks out of shot and reappears carrying an extension ladder which he puts against the wall and climbs to an upstairs window, pausing to check again that he can't be seen.

His legs are last seen disappearing inside.

And he was seen, by the CCTV camera of  the homeowner, Paul Selvester, a CCTV engineer, the Daily Mail reports. 

Gaylor also left the house empty handed when he was disturbed by Mr Selvester's wife Trudy, as she returned home from walking the dog.

He reportedly leapt from a first-floor window and escaped through a neighbour's garden.

In court, he was fined, ordered to pay compensation, do unpaid work, and put on probation, the Daily Mail reported.

He already had 33 convictions for 135 offences, including 15 domestic burglaries, it said.

