Watch: Stunning trailer of Freddie Mercury's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody released

A full-length trailer for upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been released.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) from a project begun by Bryan Singer (X-Men), the film follows the enigmatic Queen frontman in the years leading up the band's memorable performance at the Live Aid charity concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

Rami Malek (Mr Robot) plays Mercury - a role originally cast with Sacha Baron Cohen - as the band grows in fame, but his personal troubles spiral. The band nearly implodes, but the singer leads them through their successful Live Aid performance while facing a life-threatening illness.

Mercury passed away on 24 November 1991, aged 45.

Also featuring Mike Myers, Tom Hollander and Aidan Gillen, Bohemian Rhapsody is released in the UK on October 24 and in the US from November 2.