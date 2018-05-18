 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Stunning time lapse video captures Hawaii volcano's eruption before sunrise

share

Source:

Associated Press

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted anew early today with little sound and only modest fury, spewing a steely gray plume of ash about 9,100 metres into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

Time lapse images show ash plume rising from the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island.
Source: Associated Press

The explosion at the summit came shortly after 4am local time following two weeks of volcanic activity that sent lava flows into neighborhoods and destroyed at least 26 homes. 

Scientists said the eruption was the most powerful in recent days, though it probably lasted only a few minutes.

Geologists have warned that the volcano could become even more violent, with increasing ash production and the potential that future blasts could hurl boulders the size of cows from the summit.

Time lapse images taken from a camera at the Gemini Telescope on the Big Island captured the eruption plume just before sunrise. 

Kilauea is now spewing out ballistic rock and lava the size of kitchen appliances.
Source: US ABC

Some people in the community closest to the volcano slept through the blast, said Kanani Aton, a spokeswoman for Hawaii County Civil Defense, who spoke to relatives and friends in the town called Volcano.

Residents as far away as Hilo, about 50 kilometres from Kilauea, were starting to notice the volcano's effects. 

Pua'ena Ahn, who lives in Hilo, complained about having laboured breathing, itchy, watery eyes and some skin irritation from airborne ash.

The National Weather Service issued an ash advisory and then extended it through early evening, and county officials distributed ash masks to area residents. 

Several schools closed because of the risk of elevated levels of sulfur dioxide, a volcanic gas. 

Related

01:36
Kilauea is now spewing out ballistic rock and lava the size of kitchen appliances.

Fresh eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sends huge ash plume into sky

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

2

Ministry reviews decision not to extend student allowance for unemployed man told he has to quit night class or face benefit cut

3

DOC disappointed after falcon shot on Hastings farm - 'Euthanasia was the most humane option'

4

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Auckland

02:51
5
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

02:40
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 14 picks: 'I think the Highlanders could spank the Waratahs' - Sav and Stephen reunited in the tipping hot seat

The TVNZ rugby oracles break down this weekend's action of Super Rugby.


02:41
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

Akau'ola is the younger brother of former Wests Tigers and Panthers player Sitaleki, but is determined to make his mark in the 15-man game.

01:20
The PM says the government has “factored in” looming pay negotiations with teachers, police and nurses in the Budget.

Jacinda Ardern says Budget 'factored in' upcoming pay negotiations with teachers, nurses and police

Ms Ardern was today asked about what will likely be tough pay negotiations and the Government's ability to fund wage increases.

00:48
‘Excuse me’ – David Parker chokes up while remembering plight of homeless 11-year-old girl

Watch: 'Still brings me to tears' - Emotional Minister David Parker close to crying as he recalls story of homeless 11-year-old girl during poverty speech today

The Economic Development Minister was delivering a post-Budget speech when he told the audience about an RNZ interview last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 