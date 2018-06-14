Watch: Stunning collection of Frida Kahlo's personal artefacts goes on show in London

A stunning collection of acclaimed artist Frida Kahlo's personal artefacts will go on show in London more than 60 years after her death.

The show will feature tens of thousands of objects, including dresses, jewellery and medical equipment used by the artist after a near-fatal bus accident left her with life-long injuries in her teens.

The treasure trove of items was discovered when the bathroom of her home - left untouched for 50 years after her death - was opened in 2004.