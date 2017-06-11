Watch: Stunned Coldplay fan nails beautiful ballad after Chris Martin pulls him on stage

Every Coldplay fan's dream came true for one lucky German man when he was pulled on stage from the crowd to play piano while Chris Martin sang the ballad Everglow in front of a packed Munich stadium.

Martin spotted the super fan near the front of the stage holding up a sign which read "Can I play Everglow for you?"

The Coldplay front man was incredulous at first, asking the fan, "For real? Do you really want to come up on this stage with me?

"OK, there's a young man who wants to come up and play the piano.

"I think it's important for Britain and Germany to work together," he laughed, telling the excited crowd "This is a German-British union - let's go!"

After spending a few seconds getting the timing right, the fan, identified only as Ferdinand, blew the crowd and Martin away, belting out a flawless performance of the song, which saw the crowd roar in appreciation and the fan receive a heartfelt hug from the Coldplay singer after it was over.