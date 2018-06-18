Watch: Strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake leaves trail of damage in Osaka, Japan

A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan today, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck around 8am (local time) about 10 kilometres underground, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strongest shaking was in an area north of Osaka city, the agency said.

The Japanese government had not received reports of major damage as of 8:30am, spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters. Television images showed goods scattered on the floor of shops and building debris in streets.