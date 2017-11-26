Watch: Stray dog comes to rescue of woman being robbed in broad daylight in Montenegro

A video which has gone viral since being posted on Friday shows a dog take on the role of law-enforcer in Montenegro's capital Podgorica.

Footage shows a woman walking down a street laden with shopping bags and a hooded man following close behind.

The dog, which is believed to be a stray, watches on complacently, before he sees the man attack the woman, who gets pushed to the ground in the scuffle.

Instantly, the dog lunges towards the predator, biting at his heels as he makes off down the street.

The dog's actions have been viewed online more 100,000 times after it was posted by a Podgorica community Facebook group page.