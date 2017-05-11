Watch: Stranded Gold Coast dolphin gets helping hand from policeman

Breaking News
All Blacks legend Dan Carter inducted into Rugby Players Association hall of fame alongside other 'true icons of the game'
Source:
An Australian police officer has got his feet wet going to the aid of a stranded dolphin at a Gold Coast beach
The policeman was filmed wading through shallow water to save a dolphin that became stranded in low tide.
The Gold Coast cop can be seen fully dressed in his uniform, in knee-deep water trying to get the dolphin back towards deeper waters.
After giving the dolphin a nudge it manages to swim back towards the sea.
Nine News published the video of the incident online today.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news