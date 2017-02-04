 

World


Watch: ‘Straight bananas’ drove British woman to vote for Brexit

A woman in the UK has claimed on live television that the shape of bananas made her change her vote for Brexit.

The woman has been ridiculed on social media after telling more than two million BBC viewers she was sick of silly EU rules on the shape of bananas.
The woman, who was an audience member on the popular BBC news panel show Question Time, explained to the show's host David Dimbleby and the national audience of 2.7 million viewers, that seeing a straight banana in a supermarket made her change her vote.

"I was voting 'remain', and at the very last minute I changed my decision and I went to 'leave'," she said. 

"And the reason is because I go to a supermarket, and a banana is straight. I'm just sick of the silly rules that have come out of Europe."

Dimbleby then asked, jokingly: "Have the bananas changed?", to which the woman replied "If you go to Aldi they're a bit bent."

Australia's Channel 9 News reported that the woman has since been ridiculed on social media.

One person commented "Much respect to Banana woman on #questiontime for not being afraid to sound like the biggest clown this week, despite strong competition."

"Shape of a banana changed your vote. This is the level of reasoning we are dealing with?" added another.

The European Parliament Information Office to the UK states that bendy bananas are not banned by the EU. 

