Watch: Stephen Hawking floats in zero-gravity

Reuters

The British physicist took a jet flight from the US Kennedy Space Centre in 2007 that let him float in weightlessness.
'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

His family has just released a statement confirming the news.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

In a press conference today the Prime Minister said: "We are taking ownership of this issue".

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.



 
