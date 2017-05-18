Watch: 'Stay away!' Queen's Guardsman springs to life, leaves unsuspecting Windsor Castle tourist utterly frightened

A Queen's Guardsman at Windsor Castle showed he's not just there for show when he barked at a tourist who was moving too close to the fence to pose for a photo.

The funny incident on Friday was caught on camera and posted on social media.

It shows four guards marching through the gate to the lawn beside the State Apartments, holding up their guns and bayonets, as eager tourists snap photos.

One of the guards returns to close the gate just as the tourist backs into the metal railings to pose for a photo.

'Stay Away!" the guard yells at him.