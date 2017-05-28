 

Watch: Staff members arrested after shocking classroom fight in front of horrified students

A middle school teacher and her aide were arrested after brawling with each other in front of a classroom full of students at a Georgia school in the US last week.

The shocking behaviour was caught on cell-phone by a student at Stone Mountain Middle School.

The clip shows the staff members shoving and throwing punches at each other while students and then another staff member jump in to try and break the pair up.

During the incident students can be heard screaming in the background as the two women pull each other’s hair, crashing into the blackboard as they brawl.

The two women, Brittany Randolph-Johnson, an eighth-grade teacher, and Milan Etheridge, her teacher's aide, were charged with misdemeanour disorderly conduct and booked into jail last Tuesday, Fox 8 Cleveland reports.

They have since been released on bond and local TV station WSB-TV reports both women have also been fired by the school.

