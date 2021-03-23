Watch: Spectacular volcanic eruption in Guatemala causes electrical storm, lightning flashes

Lightning bolts were filmed striking above the Pacaya volcano in Guatemala yesterday.

The reaction was produced by the contact of volcanic matter with the atmosphere, creating a spectacular, but not very recurrent event, as explained by Deputy director of the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) Francisco Juarez.

"The volcanic ash is practically sand, in very fine particles, volcanic glass and minerals," he explained in Spanish. "In this sense the friction generated by these hot materials with the atmosphere, which is cold, generates these events that translates as an electrical storm."

The volcano has been monitored 24/7 since the beginning of February, and there have been variations in the parameters of evolution.

Now, there is a column of ash two kilometres high that had not been seen before.

The nearest community is about three kilometres away.

Juaréz said the ash could damage crops, as it's corrosive and people must not treat it as if it were dust or sand.

It could also affect air traffic.

There is a constant flow of lava at the Pacaya volcano.

Authorities warn that activity continues at high levels and are not ruling out further increases.

In February, President Alejandro Giammattei ordered the municipality to close the park to avoid accidents.

"The main attraction of the Pacaya volcano is that people can approach the lava walls, but now the difference is that there is a very strong activity in the crater and that generates risks and the population and tourists can't approach," Juarez said. "And because of that the park is closed.