Watch: Spanish police dog steals hearts globally after performing CPR on handler

A Spanish police dog has truly proved he is man's best friend after attempting to perform CPR on his handler.

Poncho has stolen hearts around the world after this footage of him practicing his skills on an officer went viral

In a video posted on Facebook, Poncho the dog springs into action when his partner falls to the ground and pretends to be unresponsive. The dog's actions mimic CPR.

The dog pounds up and down on the officer's chest and pauses to place its ear on the officer's neck.

Poncho continues until the officer stands up.