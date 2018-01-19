Watch: South Korean military stages anti-terrorism drills at Winter Olympics sites

Source:Associated Press
Members of the South Korean military held an anti-terrorism drill in Pyeongchang and other Olympic related facilities yesterday.
The drill was held under the scenario that someone had planted a bomb in a facility and the South Korean military then responded to the situation, with the assistance of army dogs and drones.
South Korean Army Colonel Hwang In-ju, from the 36th battalion, said the military would do its best to ensure next month's Pyeongchang Olympics were the safest in Olympic history.
North Korea and South Korea have agreed to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes parade together for the first time in 11 years during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.
