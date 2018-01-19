Watch: South Korean military stages anti-terrorism drills at Winter Olympics sites

Members of the South Korean military held an anti-terrorism drill in Pyeongchang and other Olympic related facilities yesterday.

The drill was held under the scenario that someone had planted a bomb in a facility and the South Korean military then responded to the situation, with the assistance of army dogs and drones.

South Korean Army Colonel Hwang In-ju, from the 36th battalion, said the military would do its best to ensure next month's Pyeongchang Olympics were the safest in Olympic history.