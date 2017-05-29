Watch: South African police pelt suspected fruit thieves with apples

A group of South African police have been caught on camera pelting suspected thieves with apples.

The video, which was posted on media websites and social media, shows a group of officers in blue uniforms grabbing apples out of the back of a vehicle and hurling them at four men who are lined up at a roadside cliff, their backs to the police.

The suspected apple thieves flinch as they are hit and officers can be heard chuckling.

South African media reported this weekend that the incident happened in the Theewaterskloof area in Western Cape province.

Reports say the local mayor, Christelle Vosloo, condemned the incident and launched an investigation.

"I regard this conduct as inhumane and a gross violation of the safety and dignity of the victims," the mayor said.