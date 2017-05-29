 

Watch: South African police pelt suspected fruit thieves with apples

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

A group of South African police have been caught on camera pelting suspected thieves with apples.

The suspected apple thieves flinch as they are hit and officers can be heard chuckling.
Source: Facebook: Kevi van Wyk

The video, which was posted on media websites and social media, shows a group of officers in blue uniforms grabbing apples out of the back of a vehicle and hurling them at four men who are lined up at a roadside cliff, their backs to the police. 

South African media reported this weekend that the incident happened in the Theewaterskloof area in Western Cape province. 

Reports say the local mayor, Christelle Vosloo, condemned the incident and launched an investigation.

"I regard this conduct as inhumane and a gross violation of the safety and dignity of the victims," the mayor said.

"I am devastated that the victims had to endure this trauma and I believe their constitutional rights not to be exposed to psychological, emotional and physical abuse had been violated."

