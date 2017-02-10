 

Watch: South African parliament descends into all-in live TV brawl over 'rotten to the core' Jacob Zuma

Associated Press

South Africa's parliament descended into chaos  with opposition lawmakers denouncing President Jacob Zuma as a "scoundrel" and "rotten to the core" because of corruption allegations and then brawling with guards who dragged them out of the chamber.

The brawl broke out after opposition lawmakers denounced President Jacob Zuma and tried to spoke him form speaking in parliament.
Source: Associated Press

The raucous scenes unfolded on national television as opposition legislators tried to stop Zuma from addressing the chamber, repeatedly insulting the president and declaring him unfit for office.

Security teams eventually were called into the chamber to remove red-clad members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, some of whom threw punches and pounded guards with plastic helmets.

Lawmakers from the Democratic Alliance, the country's biggest opposition group, then walked out in protest. Some members of the ruling African National Congress party heckled them as they left.

"Out! Out!" they shouted.

"Finally," said a laughing Zuma, who then started an annual address on the economy and other national matters.

