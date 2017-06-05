 

Watch: 'Someone help me I've just been stabbed' – Australian man injured in London terror attack

An Australian man stabbed near London Bridge during yesterday's terror attack, described the horrifying moment one of the attackers stabbed him in the neck.

Andrew Morrison, from Darwin, recounts the terrifying moment he was stabbed near London Bridge.
Source: Youtube/ 3AWRadio

A video posted to YouTube shows Darwin electrician Andrew Morrison, holding a blood-stained bandage to his neck as he talks about his experience directly after the violence took place. 

In the video Morrison explains that he had been stabbed leaving Belushi's London Bridge bar after watching the Champions League football final.

"All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife. I just, like, push him off. I walk into a pub and I'm like, 'Someone help me, I've just been stabbed.' "

At least four Australians in London were affected, with two injured and concerns about two others.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says Candice Hedge is recovering in St Thomas' Hospital and Andrew Morrison had received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

She posted on social media: "Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok. Bit of pain but I will survive."

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Government has "very real concerns" about another two Australians, but would give no more details at this time.

They gathered near London Bridge to pay their respects.
Source: Associated Press

