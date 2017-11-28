Watch: 'It was so sweet and natural' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak about their 'romantic' engagement

Over a small roast dinner at their cottage at Kensington Palace last month, Prince Harry popped the question to his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

After meeting nearly two years ago on a blind date, Prince Harry got down on one knee and proposed.

"It was just an amazing surprise," Ms Markle told the BBC in the couple's first interview together.

"It was so sweet and natural and very romantic."

Prince Harry says Ms Markle didn't let him finish his speech before she said yes.

"She wouldn't even let me finish.

"I was like can I give you the ring and she was like 'Oh, yes the ring!'

"It was a really nice moment with just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise."