Watch: Smoke spews out of iPhone 7 after it 'blew up' while being charged

Apple is reportedly investigating an incident involving one of the company's iPhone 7's, which "blew up" while being charged.

An Arizona teen took to Twitter, posting a video of her rose-gold iPhone 7 Plus becoming cracked and melted, with smoke spewing out of its left side.

"So my iPhone 7 plus blew up this morning. Was not even using it, literally no explanation for this" Brianna Olivas said on twitter, which has received over 30,000 likes.

She later shared two photos showing her iPhone case melted, burnt and bubbled following the incident which occurred on Wednesday.

An Arizona teen posted images on twitter after her iPhone 'blew up' yesterday morning. Source: Twitter @briannaolivas_

Ms Olivas told news site Mashable, she had problems with the phone charging and took it to the nearest Apple store, which ran tests and began working normally again.

"The next morning I was asleep with my phone charging next to my head, my boyfriend grabbed the phone and put it on the dresser. He went the the [sic] restroom ... and from the corner of his eye he saw my phone steaming and [heard] a squealing noise," she said.

"By the time he got over to the phone it had already caught fire, he quickly grabbed the phone and threw it in the restroom ... as soon as he threw it in the restroom is [sic] blew up and more smoke started coming out of the phone."

Apple said it was investigating the matter and told Mashable, "We are in touch with the customer and looking into it."

This is not the first time Apple has investigated a report of an iPhone 7 catching on fire.

In 2016, a customer's phone in Australia caught on fire.