Watch: Smoke rises from field after Mexican plane crashes after take-off

An Aeromexico plane has crashed with 101 people on board. Refresh your browser for the latest updates.
11.05: The web site Planespotters.net said the Brazilian-made medium-range jet was about 10 years old and had seen service with two other airlines before joining the Aeromexico fleet.
10.57: Witnesses told the governor there was a "bang" before the aircraft fell to the ground without warning at around 4pm local time, the BBC reports. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has expressed his well wishes for the crew and passengers.
10.45: "It is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident," Durango's governor has reported via Twitter. But Gov Aispuro also says hospital staff in the region "have been put on alert to care for injured people".
A map showing the location of the Mexican state of Durango, where an airliner crash took place.
Source: Google Maps/1 NEWS graphic
10.34: The flight was headed to Mexico City, just over 900 kilometres away, when it went down, according to The New York Times. It had just started the roughly two-hour journey.
10.21: Durango's governor Jose Rosas Aispuro says there have been no deaths reported as a result of the plane crash. However, other agencies have indicated it is too soon to determine how many casualties might have resulted.
10.19: Mexico’s transport minister says 97 passengers and four crew were on the flight. The Aeromexico flight went down five minutes after leaving Durango. Durango is 900 kms northwest of Mexico City.
10.16: Here's some more footage of the aftermath of the crash, via Azucuna Uresti.
The Aeromexico plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off from Durango.
Source: Azucuna Uresti
10.10: Footage posted by Operaciones Especiales México appears to show firefighters combating a blaze at the aircraft.
10.03am: The BBC reports that some passengers were seen walking to a nearby road to seek help.
Durango state governor José Aispuro says there are no official casualty figures.
9.58am: This photo from airlive.net shows the wreckage of the plane, which is an Embraer E190, flight #AM2431 from Durango to Mexico City.
9:45am: An Aeromexico plane has crashed shortly after takeoff from Durango, in the country's north-west, it is being reported.
NBC says the Durango state governor has said there has been an accident at Guadalupe Victoria Durango International Airport, and emergency services are responding, but the number of injured is yet to be determined.
Aeromexico says on Twitter it is aware of "an accident" in Durango, Mexico, and "we are working to verify the information."
The BBC says there are at least 80 people on board.
At least 80 people were on board the Aeromexico plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from Durango, in Mexico's north-west.
Source: Twitter / Carlos Conceicao
LeBron James was scathing in his criticism of Donald Trump, saying he would never sit across from the President, as he opened his school for challenged youngsters in his Ohio hometown.
In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Don Lemon to mark the opening of his I Promise public school in his hometown, James said that President Trump had made racism more acceptable during his time in the White House.
“The President in charge now has given people…they don’t care now, they throw it (racism) in your face,” James said.
The LA-bound star also accused the President of using sports to divide people when it so often brings people from different backgrounds together as he referenced Colin Kaepernick and the ongoing kneeling protest during the anthem in the NFL.
“What I’ve noticed over the past few months, he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us, and that’s something I can’t relate to,” he said.
James was asked what he would say to the president if he ever had the chance to talk to him.
“I would never sit across from him,” he said.
The I Promise School was James' parting gift to his hometown, Akron, before he left for Los Angeles.
James, who ended his second stint with Cleveland earlier this month by signing with the Lakers, opened the year-around learning centre yesterday devoted to some of the city's most challenged youngsters — ones just like him.
For James, who recalled missing 82 days of school as a fourth grader while he and his mom "looked for stability," the opening culminated years of planning by his family foundation.
"This means everything," James told The Associated Press in an interview before the public event. "I think this is the greatest accomplishment for me because it's not just me.
“A championship is for a team, that's for an organization and a city. But these kids, this is for generation after generation after generation and it's for these kids, so it means everything."
It was an emotional day for James, who also made his first comments since signing the $154 million deal with the Lakers — a move still causing tremors across in the NBA.
The NBA star has accused Donald Trump of using sport to divide people when it’s brought people together for so long.
Source: Youtube/CNN