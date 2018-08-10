 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch as smoke rises from Brazilian prison as inmates go on rampage

Associated Press
Topics
World
Central and South America

Inmates in a Brazilian prison have taken prisoner volunteers and two prison guards as hostages today.

A riot began inside the prison located in Taubate, Sao Paulo state, yesterday when a group of prisoners broke some doors and set fire to objects, while a group of volunteers visited the prison. 

Some of the hostages, who are part of a religious group, were released but at least six, including two prison guards, remain hostages of the inmates.

Authorities are attempting to control the situation and are actively negotiating with the inmates. 

Latin America's largest nation has more than 726,000 prisoners, one of the largest inmate populations in the world. 

Many of its prisons have terrible living conditions with gang leaders often running drug businesses from behind bars.

Last year, gang wars in prisons led to massacres that resulted in at least 125 deaths.

Authorities have been attempting to control the situation and are negotiating with the inmates. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
From left, Sophie, Abby, Richard and Toby Hartley in the intensive care unit in Bali.

Kiwi mum fighting for life in Bali intensive care unit faces $75,000 medical bill after insurer says no
2

'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
3

Dad refused entry to change daughter's diaper in parents' room at Wellington mall - 'I am outraged!'
4

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces
5

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Viktor and Amalija Knavs listen as their attorney makes a statement in New York, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. First lady Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens. A lawyer for the Knavs says the Slovenian couple took the citizenship oath on Thursday in New York City. They had been living in the U.S. as permanent residents. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Meet the newest US citizens: Melania Trump's parents
00:39
Greece is beginning three days of official mourning following the deaths of at least 74 people.

Firefighter's wife, baby among 93 victims of Greece blaze
00:17
One person is missing in after the weather event in Gard region.

Rescuers evacuate 750 campers as flash floods hit in France
02:00
Thirty more were wounded in the strike on a bus.

More than 40 dead, including children, after Saudi-led coalition airstrike hits bus in Yemen

Perth man charged with sexually assaulting women while training them in self-defence

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A 43-year-old man has been accused of sexually and indecently assaulting women while working as a self-defence trainer in Perth.

The attacks allegedly happened at the Southern River facility between 2013 and 2018, and the police investigation is continuing.

The man has been charged with 15 offences including indecent assault, sexual penetration without consent, possessing a controlled weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Woman crying.
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Day 1 of the FISA Rowing World Cup on Lake Malta

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid bullying claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces

Queenstown Airport may double number of flights

Police body cam footage shows the moment Kiwi-born English cricketer Ben Stokes is arrested

US aims to create military Space Force unit for 'next battlefield'

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

Pointing to growing threats and competition from Russia and China, the White House today announced ambitious plans to create the U.S. Space Force as a sixth, separate military warfighting service by 2020.

The proposal taps into the American public's long fascination with space — but with a military focus. The plan faces daunting hurdles and requires congressional approval. Military leaders and experts have questioned the wisdom of launching an expensive, bureaucratic new service branch.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the new force during a Pentagon speech, fleshing out an idea that President Donald Trump has extolled in recent months as he vowed to ensure American dominance in space. Pence described space as a domain that was once peaceful and uncontested but has now become crowded and adversarial.

"Now the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our armed forces, to prepare for the next battlefield where America's best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people, to our nation," Pence said.
Trump marked Pence's announcement with a tweet: "Space Force all the way!"

Pence portrayed the change as a response to foes' potential aggression rather than any offensive U.S. military effort.

Citing Russia and China, he said that for years U.S. adversaries have "pursued weapons to jam, blind and disable our navigation and communication satellites via electronic attacks from the ground."

"As their actions make clear, our adversaries have transformed space into a warfighting domain already, and the United States will not shrink from this challenge," he said.

In June, the president directed the Pentagon to create a "separate but equal" space force, a complicated and expensive move that could take years to gain Congress' approval and become operational.

Today, Pence said the administration will work with Congress on the plan and will outline a budget next year. The last time the U.S. created a new uniformed military service was in 1947, when the Air Force was launched after World War II. It joined the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed steps to reorganise the military's space-warfighting forces and create a new command, but he previously opposed launching an expensive new service. A new branch of the military would require layers of bureaucracy, military and civilian leaders, uniforms, equipment and an expansive support structure.

Asked about the cost, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters the Pentagon doesn't have a number yet but will when the legislative proposal is finished by the end of the year.

"I would assume it's billions," he said. Shanahan said Mattis' opposition to a separate service last year was rooted in concerns about spending more on overhead while under strict budget caps — implying that those worries may not be as great now.

Deborah James, who served as Air Force secretary for the final three years of the Obama administration, estimated it would be five to 10 years before a separate service would be fully formed.

"Eventually, it'll settle out, but you will go through years of thrashing. And is that thrashing going to slow your momentum or is it going to help you achieve your goals and address the real challenges that we have on our plate?" she said at Brookings Institution last week. "I don't think so. I don't. I wouldn't vote in favor of it."

The military's role in space has been under scrutiny because the United States is increasingly reliant on orbiting satellites that are difficult to protect. Satellites provide communications, navigation, intelligence and other services vital to the military and the national economy.

U.S. intelligence agencies reported earlier this year that Russia and China were pursuing "nondestructive and destructive" anti-satellite weapons for use during a future war. And there are growing worries about cyberattacks that could target satellite technology, potentially leaving troops in combat without electronic communications or navigation abilities.

The Pentagon proposal delivered to Congress on Thursday lays out plans to consolidate U.S. warfighting space forces and make organizational changes to boost the acquisition and development of technologies.

It says the department will establish a Space Command to develop warfighting operations, a Space Development Agency to more quickly identify and develop new technologies, a Space Operations Force of leaders and fighters and a new support structure. In the second phase, the Pentagon would combine all the components into the new sixth branch of service.

In the meantime, the Space Command would be led by a four-star general, and Pence said a new high-level civilian post — assistant defense secretary for space — would also be created.

"We are glad that the Pentagon is finally taking these steps in enhancing our space strength," Reps. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., leaders of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, said in a statement. They said the Pentagon report was the start of a "multi-year process that we think will result in a safer, stronger America."

Much of the military's current space power is wielded by the Air Force Space Command, which has its headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The command has about 38,000 personnel and operates 185 military satellite systems, including the Global Positioning System and communications and weather satellites. It also oversees Air Force cyberwarfare.

Under the new plan, space elements that are now scattered across the department would be gathered under one command, which Pence said would better ensure integration across the military.

Mike Pence says the force could be created by 2020. Source: US ABC
Topics
World
North America