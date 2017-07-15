 

Watch: Smash and grab! Unbelievably brazen thieves use digger to rob British ATM

Thieves in the UK have carried out a brazen robbery of an ATM that looks like something straight of a Hollywood crime movie. 

Footage released by the Leicestershire Police shows the thieves ramming the ATM countless times.
Source: 9News

The robbers used a massive bobcat digger to smash their way into a Nationwide Bank ATM in Leicestershire, on Sunday night. 

The incident was caught on CCTV, the footage showing one of the thieves smashing into the ATM by driving the digger arm straight into the building. 

After gaining access to the ATM, the bobcat digger then smashes into the exposed building repeatedly as it attempts to pick up the machine.

Another man then appears with a rope and a silver pickup truck attempting to help with the heist. 

The thieves managed to flee the scene with the ATM, leading to Leicestershire Police releasing the dramatic footage in a bid to identify them.

