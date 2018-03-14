 

Watch: Slippery criminal tries to evade security cameras by sliding on his belly

7News Melbourne

The man broke into a home in Melbourne and tried to stay out of sight while working his way towards two safes.
Crime and Justice

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


00:54
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

00:31
Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

00:21
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

Auckland Grammar School

Auckland Grammar pays $20k to family of student whose jaw was broken by bullies

Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.


07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:54
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

03:40
Lisa Clist of Choice Biking says getting more people on bikes would help with long-term health problems in New Zealand.

'It puts some people off' - advocates say cyclists should be able to ride without helmets

A brain injury specialist says not wearing helmets opens riders up to more risk of injury.


04:22
Ludo Campbell-Reid says those buying one of the Daisy Apartments in Kingsland know what they are getting into.

Council designer applauds apartments with no car parks as 'heroic', but businesses unsure

Business owners say it will likely add more cars to the street, impeding parking and increasing congestion.


 
