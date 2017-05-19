Watch: Slaps and punches thrown during high school graduation ceremony in a US church

Footage has been released of adults fighting while their children walked down a church isle during their high school graduation in the US.

Memphis news outlet WREG reported parents at Arlington High School in New York erupted into a brawl over seating arrangements on Wednesday (NZT).

High school alumni Octavius Adams said a family of five wanted to sit in a certain section, but "the family of two came and disrupted that area. They wouldn't move so they pretty much stood their ground."

The fight happened while 500 graduates marched into the church Bellevue Baptist Church.

WREG reported a woman involved in the flight posted on Facebook, "Sorry not sorry" and "Mood= F*** them and f*** you...#no regrets".