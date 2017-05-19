Watch: Slaps and punches thrown during high school graduation ceremony in a US church

 

Footage has been released of adults fighting while their children walked down a church isle during their high school graduation in the US. 

Slaps and punches were thrown during the altercation over seating arrangements at in Memphis, Tennessee.
Source: 9News

Memphis news outlet WREG reported parents at Arlington High School in New York erupted into a brawl over seating arrangements on Wednesday (NZT).

High school alumni Octavius Adams said a family of five wanted to sit in a certain section, but "the family of two came and disrupted that area. They wouldn't move so they pretty much stood their ground."

The fight happened while 500 graduates marched into the church Bellevue Baptist Church. 

WREG reported a woman involved in the flight posted on Facebook, "Sorry not sorry" and "Mood= F*** them and f*** you...#no regrets". 

Arlington Chief of Staff Jeffery Mayo said it was "unfortunate... a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behaviour they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students' accomplishments". 

