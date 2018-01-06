 

Watch: Skiers hold on for dear life as intense winds from Storm Eleanor pummel chair lift in Austria

Two skiers were forced to hold on for their lives on a chairlift that was being pummeled by Storm Eleanor in Austria. 

Onlookers watched on in fear as the winds rocked the ski lift side to side.
Video of the incident shows onlookers watching in terror, as the skiers were rocked by the winds at Silvretta Montafon ski resort in Austria. 

The footage was posted on Facebook by Aktuelle Wetterwarnungen für Österreich yesterday and has been viewed 1.3 million times. 

No one was injured in the incident, Voralberg ORF radio reports.

"Chairlifts are among the safest type of transport in the world," a Doppelmayr spokesman said.

Storm Eleanor has affected northern Europe and multiple deaths have been reported due to the storm. 

