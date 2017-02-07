Watch: Six-year-old boy caught on camera ramming parents' car into garage wall

A surveillance camera has captured the harrowing scene of a boy, unattended, driving his family car in a parking garage in south China's Guangdong Province.

The footage shows the boy, later confirmed to be only six years old, starting the car, then driving forward and backward several times while turning the lights on and off before getting out.

Fortunately, there were near misses as several cars drove past when the boy was controlling the vehicle.

The boy's mother, surnamed Li, was the first to find something wrong with the car.

It wasn't exactly where she had parked it, and there were some scratches near the rear.

Li, the mother, could not believe her eyes when the garage staff played the surveillance footage back to her.

She recalled that she was taking a nap at the time. Before that, she said that her two children were watching TV in the next room.

"He is kind of smart and good at observing. When he sits in the back seat, he will watch how I operate the car. I have never at all taught him how to drive a car," said Li.

The driver's older brother also recalled seeing his little brother take Li's key and running out, but thought that he had gone out for their grandmother, who had left a little while earlier.