Watch: Siberian tigers win game of cat and mouse against drone in China

What happens when you combine ferocious Siberian tigers with modern technology? Bouncing, pouncing, and even a bit of trouncing.

Video footage of a habitat for these rare felines in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province shows them meandering about until they catch sight of a drone with a camera buzzing around.

The rather chubby tigers played cat and mouse with the drone until a two or three-year-old tiger swiped at the camera, a large paw filling its screen before losing signal.

The group proceeded to tear the drone apart, with one chewing on the gadget as if it was a bird of prey.

Unlike a bird, the drone started to give off smoke which scared off the surrounding tigers.

Staff members of the park in a well-protected vehicle then went to pick up the remains of the drone.

This drone chasing is becoming more popular among these well-nourished tigers in the habitat.