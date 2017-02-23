Watch: Siberian tigers win game of cat and mouse against drone in China

Source:Associated Press
What happens when you combine ferocious Siberian tigers with modern technology? Bouncing, pouncing, and even a bit of trouncing.
Video footage of a habitat for these rare felines in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province shows them meandering about until they catch sight of a drone with a camera buzzing around.
The rather chubby tigers played cat and mouse with the drone until a two or three-year-old tiger swiped at the camera, a large paw filling its screen before losing signal.
The group proceeded to tear the drone apart, with one chewing on the gadget as if it was a bird of prey.
Unlike a bird, the drone started to give off smoke which scared off the surrounding tigers.
Staff members of the park in a well-protected vehicle then went to pick up the remains of the drone.
This drone chasing is becoming more popular among these well-nourished tigers in the habitat.
With the exercise the tigers getting from these chases, and more importantly, the approach of spring so the tigers don't need to hoard as many calories, experts predict that they will once again be lean and mean in about two months.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news