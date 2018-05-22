Watch: 'Shots fired!' Intense bodycam footage captures police shootout with anti-Trump protester at a Trump golf course

The Miami-Dade Police Department have released body-worn camera footage of police officers responding to a shooting at Trump National Doral Miami on Saturday.

A police chief said a shooting suspect yelling anti-Trump rhetoric tried to "ambush" officers but lost a gunfight with them.

Police said that Jonathan Oddi entered a lobby at the resort, draped a flag over the counter, fired shots upward at the ceiling and waited for police to arrive.

The department said officers from Doral and Miami-Dade were met "with an individual with a handgun."

Five officers fired shots and arrested the man, police said. Earlier, police said the suspect was wounded.

Police said one officer suffered a broken arm, but otherwise the police were unhurt.