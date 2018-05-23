Watch: Shoppers look on in disbelief as hammer-wielding thief performs smash and grab at Michael Hill in busy mall

Shoppers at a mall in Melbourne's south-west looked on with shocked expressions as a balaclava-clad thief smashed his way into a jewellery display with a hammer and made off with goods from a Michael Hill shop during a busy afternoon yesterday.

The brazen theft was captured in a dramatic Snapchat video, showing the moment the thief whipped out two hammers and stormed the Michael Hill in a Werribee shopping centre, Nine News reports.

A crowd of disbelieving shoppers can be seen gathering around the scene as the man commits his smash and grab before dashing off with an unknown amount of jewellery.

Police say the man raced outside the mall and took off in a dark coloured sedan.