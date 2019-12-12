TODAY |

Watch: Shop manager catches baby as it tumbles off counter towards concrete floor

Source:  Associated Press

A pawn shop manager in Utah caught a baby that was about to fall off the store's counter in a tumble captured by surveillance cameras.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bill Reel said two women were looking at a rifle when one of them set the baby on the glass counter. Source: AAP

Manager Bill Reel said two women were looking at a rifle when one of them set the baby on the glass counter in the Family Pawn store in the city of Hurricane, in the southwestern part of Utah.

Reel said he saw the child teetering as he approached the counter, bolted toward the infant and caught the baby just as the child fell.

Video shows the child tumbling, head down, toward the concrete floor before being caught in Reel's arms.

One of the women then takes the child back from Reed as the uninjured infant cries.

