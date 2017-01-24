Watch: Shooting victim in Aussie music video posted haunting clip about 'faulty props' hours before he died

Just a few hours before he was shot dead on the set of a hip hop video shoot, Johann Ofner uploaded a video to Instagram of props - including two guns and stacks of cash - and made a light-hearted reference to "faulty props".

The ABC has reported Mr Ofner was shot at close range with a gun using blanks, a type of cartridge that has no bullet but contains gunpowder that are still dangerous when fired.

The 28-year-old father-of-one died after being shot in the chest yesterday while filming a video for the hip hop band Bliss N Eso at the underground bar, Brooklyn Standard, in Brisbane's CBD.

As police try to work out how the incident occurred, Mr Ofner's girlfriend Kati Garnett has taken to Instagram to remember the man she describes as "the love of my life".



"I don't know what I'm going to do without you, the best people are always taken from us, you were a true Angel," she wrote under a picture of the couple embracing.



"I love you so much forever and ever."



Elsewhere, friends have remembered Mr Ofner - a stuntman and actor who was due to feature in Channel 9 reality TV series Australian Ninja Warrior later this year - as an adventurous, hard working young man who loved his daughter and had an immense lust for life.

Lovingly referred to as 'Yogi', hundreds of friends paid tribute to the carpenter turned stunt actor.



Stunt actor Philippe Deseck said Mr Ofner had an "endless supply of love for his little girl and family".



"We will miss you and know that your little girl will always shine bright just like you did," Mr Deseck wrote.



One friend posted a moving eight-minute video of photos of Mr Ofner showcasing his infectious love of life, surrounded by his family and friends.



Police have not commented on the weapon or ammunition involved, but their investigation will focus on whether workplace health and safety laws were followed.

Australia's film and television union, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, says the death will spark a review of the film safety code, which is not legally binding but sits alongside enforceable workplace health and safety laws.

