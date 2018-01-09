Watch: Shocking video shows head-on collision after driver tries to overtake ahead of corner

A shocking head-on collision caused by a driver trying to overtake on double white lines in Australia has been caught on camera.

Remarkably, no-one was seriously hurt in the crash.

The incident took place in regional Western Australia on Boxing Day, with footage of the crash uploaded to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

It shows a sedan crossing double white lines on approach to a corner in a bid to pass other vehicles.

However, the driver realises their mistake and tries to avoid an oncoming 4WD, to no avail.

The two vehicles collide with force.

Both were seriously damaged, but there were no serious injuries.