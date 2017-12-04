 

Watch: The shocking moment truck driver ploughs into stationary cars after falling asleep at the wheel

The petrifying moment a truck driver accelerates and crashes into stationary cars on a UK motorway after falling asleep on the wheel has been captured on dashcam footage. 

The driver was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
West Midlands Police released the video, which shows Mariusz Wlazlo speeding up before ploughing into two cars at 69km/h on the M6 motorway near Great Barr, Birmingham.

The VW Polo in front of the truck was rammed into a Toyota Verso on the moment of impact.

The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 50s, was treated for broken ribs and fractures to her vertebrae which caused her to spend weeks in hospital. 

The Toyota driver suffered back and neck pain. 

At the scene of the crash in March, Mr Wlazlo told police, "I think I went to sleep for a moment."

"I can't explain as I don't remember. It was like a dream."

He had no record of driving offences in his home country of Poland and denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving. 

However, he later changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 16 months in jail on November 29. 

Mr Wlazlo was also banned from driving for three years and eight months. 

UK and Europe

