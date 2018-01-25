Watch the shocking moment speeding car driven by fugitive flies through Phoenix intersection and smashes into oncoming vehicle

A pursuit on metro Phoenix freeways ended on a city street today when a SUV being chased by state troopers accelerated through a Tempe intersection and smashed into another vehicle and rolled.

Troopers swarmed the crashed SUV and arrested the driver, who had gotten out of the heavily damaged vehicle and was on a nearby sidewalk while waving his arms and apparently yelling toward bystanders.

Troopers confronted the driver at gunpoint after he appeared to point toward the crashed vehicle. One trooper grabbed the man by the shoulder and another tackled him to the ground.

Meanwhile, other troopers went to the other vehicle involved in the crash. A person in the other vehicle was placed on a gurney and wheeled away. No information s immediately available on the person's injuries.

No identities were released and Highway Patrol spokesman Quentin Mehr said information on what prompted the pursuit in the first place wasn't immediately available.

Both vehicles involved in the Tempe crash were heavily damaged. The collision occurred at an intersection near Arizona State University's main campus.

Earlier, the SUV swerved around stopped vehicles at another intersection and drove off at high speed after a law enforcement vehicle pulled up alongside the SUV in an apparent attempt to box in the SUV.