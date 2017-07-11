 

Watch: The shocking moment a police officer tips an MS sufferer out of her wheelchair at a Trump healthcare protest

Source:

1 NEWS

Shocking video has emerged of a police officer tipping a disabled woman out of her wheelchair during a protest against US President Donald Trump's healthcare bill.

The woman is thrown forward onto the ground at an Ohio state senator's office, sparking outrage from protesters.
Source: Facebook/ Atticus Hannel Coulter Garden

It happened at the weekend after a group of people had gathered in the lobby of Ohio state Senator Rob Portman's office to protest at the controversial American Health Care Act, the Republican's replacement for Obamacare.

The video, posted on social media, shows the woman toppling forward out of the wheelchair onto the floor as an officer tips up the chair. 

The officer then walks away as the woman is left lying face down on the floor.

Protesters voice their shock and outrage, with one man heard calling out, "Who's that officer?"

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Alisa Grishman from Pittsburgh who suffers from multiple sclerosis and other ailments, Esquire Magazine reported.

Columbus police are unrepentant, claiming the actions taken by its officers were standard procedure.

"If the police ask you to leave, you're blocking the path for fire and medic, if we have to push you out of your wheelchair, then that’s what we'll have to do," Lieutenant Dan Hargus said in a statement.

Hargus said police told protesters three times to leave the property or they would be arrested.

North America

