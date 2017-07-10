Watch: The shocking moment a man drives into his neighbour during street row

A car has been caught on CCTV mowing down a man on the Gold Coast during what’s reported to have been an argument between neighbours over noisy go-karts being driven in their street.

The vision, carried by 9NEWS, shows a car ploughing into Bruce Pinkerton as a woman is forced to jump out of the way.

The 57-year-old underwent surgery for a broken leg and told the TV network: "It's just lucky that no-one was killed."

Mr Pinkerton, a taxi driver, will be off work for several months.