Watch: The shocking moment an airborne beer keg hurtles into a car windscreen

A motorist in Sydney was able to see the funny side after a flying beer keg slammed into his car windscreen.

The hair-raising incident happened early yesterday as the driver was travelling on the M4 motorway in the city's west.

Video captured by the driver's dashcam has been posted on the Facebook page of Dash Cam Owners Australia.

It shows the car travelling along the busy road with the car radio on when suddenly a beer keg looms into view and smashes into the front of the vehicle with a loud crash and the sound of breaking glass.

Carolyn Woods commented on the Facebook post, saying her father was the person behind the wheel.

"He’s ok…A few scratches. The car was a write off tho...Thank god, it could of been a lot worse, the keg was empty," Ms Wood wrote.

"We had a few laughs and a beer when he got home," she added.