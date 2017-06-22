 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Shocking moment an act of road rage escalates into massive crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An incident of road rage on a busy California highway has highlighted why it's best to keep your cool on the road. 

If anything illustrates why you should keep your cool in traffic it is this video from California.
Source: Facebook/ Chris Traber

The dramatic scenes caught on dashcam and posted to Facebook yesterday, shows a man riding a motorcycle kicking the car next to him, seemingly annoyed at an action the driver has taken.

The driver of the car doesn't take kindly to the road rage, replying with some of his own by swerving dangerously towards the man on the motorcycle, but the drivers actions result in him losing control of his vehicle. 

The car then skids straight into a safety barrier, bouncing off and into the path of another car, crashing into it and causing it to rollover and come to a stop on its roof. 

The motorcycle rider who started the disastrous chain of events continues on his way, seemingly unaffected by the chaos around him.

Santa Clarita police are investigating, and it is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.


Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

00:25
2
The Californian woman will check twice before cleaning up in the future.

Watch: Woman gets the fright of her life when she mistakes deadly rattlesnake ...for toy

01:52
3
Oracle certainly weren’t going to miss out on the big reveal.

Watch: The moment Team NZ's decked-out boat emerges from the shed – and everyone wants a peek

00:41
4
The incredible footage was captured off the coast of Merkbosstrand, South Africa.

Watch: Crazy video shows giant squid trying to hitch a ride by wrapping tentacles around paddle board


5
Earthquake.

6.8 quake strikes off Guatemala's Pacific coast

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ