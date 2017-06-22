Watch: Shocking moment an act of road rage escalates into massive crash

An incident of road rage on a busy California highway has highlighted why it's best to keep your cool on the road.

The dramatic scenes caught on dashcam and posted to Facebook yesterday, shows a man riding a motorcycle kicking the car next to him, seemingly annoyed at an action the driver has taken.

The driver of the car doesn't take kindly to the road rage, replying with some of his own by swerving dangerously towards the man on the motorcycle, but the drivers actions result in him losing control of his vehicle.

The car then skids straight into a safety barrier, bouncing off and into the path of another car, crashing into it and causing it to rollover and come to a stop on its roof.

The motorcycle rider who started the disastrous chain of events continues on his way, seemingly unaffected by the chaos around him.

Santa Clarita police are investigating, and it is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.